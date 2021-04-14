Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Up 7.1%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.