Alchemint Standards Trading 164.2% Higher This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $363,901.36 and approximately $132.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 164.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00270681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00718024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.47 or 0.99620462 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.96 or 0.00844305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

