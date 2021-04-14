Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

