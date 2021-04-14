Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.47

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $11.85. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 235,886 shares.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

