Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,660.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $546,992. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.