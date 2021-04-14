Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) vs. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Critical Contrast

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92%

This is a summary of current ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 4 0 2.33

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 860.00%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 165.81%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.60 Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 1.66 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -3.80

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.