AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

