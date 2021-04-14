AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CBH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.61.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.