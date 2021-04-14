AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE ACV traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

