AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE ACV traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $35.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
