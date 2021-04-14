Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,253.09. 31,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,085.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,837.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

