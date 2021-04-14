Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,525.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,267.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,844.90. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

