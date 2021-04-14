Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altigen Communications stock remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,028. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

