Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AAMC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management comprises about 0.7% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 2.44% of Altisource Asset Management worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

