AltraVue Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 1.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Mueller Industries worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 388,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,207. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

