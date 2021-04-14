American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

