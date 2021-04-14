American International Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,046,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of CDAK opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

