American International Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

