American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

