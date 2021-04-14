American International Group Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In related news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $30,070,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,654,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.