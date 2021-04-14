American International Group Inc. Invests $179,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

