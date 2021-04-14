American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th.

AREC stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

