American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. American Woodmark reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $103.00. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

