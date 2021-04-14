America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up to $145.13

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.13, but opened at $150.25. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $150.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.73.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

