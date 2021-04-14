Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.95

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $7.29. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 55,542 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

