Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

