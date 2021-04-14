Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.20 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

