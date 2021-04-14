Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.27. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 11,954,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,788,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

