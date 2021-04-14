Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.81). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 9,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

