Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,006,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritone by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,173. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

