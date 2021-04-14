Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $70.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $282.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.