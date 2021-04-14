Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,593,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,661. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.