Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report $218.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.95 million and the lowest is $212.69 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $906.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.91.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 837,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

