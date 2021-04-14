Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPM stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.94. 845,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $460.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

