Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. 1,019,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,226. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

