Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. 123,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,538. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $262,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

