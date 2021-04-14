Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. 123,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,538. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $262,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit