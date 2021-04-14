Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$29.97 on Monday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

