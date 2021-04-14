Analysts Set Expectations for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

SMPL opened at $32.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.