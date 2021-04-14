Analysts Set Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target at $31.75

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

