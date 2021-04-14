Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $100.93

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 99,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 73.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit