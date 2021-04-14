Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $100.93

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 99,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 73.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.