Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $21.11

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 3,224,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,349,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

