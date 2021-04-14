Analysts Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) PT at GBX 314.71

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 186.90 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.77.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.