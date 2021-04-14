Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price at $89.13

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

