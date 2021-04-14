Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $48.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Erste Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 1,424,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,638. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Roche by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

