Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.02

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.02 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 136.55 ($1.78). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 628,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.02. The stock has a market cap of £289.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

