Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anterix were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Anterix by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEX. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

