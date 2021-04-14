Anthem (ANTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $359.02 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Earnings History for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Comments


