AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $241.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $239.30 and last traded at $237.17, with a volume of 4462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.83.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

