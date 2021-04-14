APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,022 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17.

