Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

