Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $142.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

