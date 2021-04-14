APR Coin (APR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $59,789.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00130922 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,576,446 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

